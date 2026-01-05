FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a South Florida restaurant says one of their customers had an appetite for crime, as video shows the man leaning over the cashier during a purchase and attempting to steal the whole cash register.

The attempted cash crime occurred at Cluck Face Nashville Hot Chicken, located along the 1500 block of North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, early Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows the man giving the clerk some money to pay for his meal. When the clerk opens the cash register to give him his change, the man shoves the employee and steals the register.

But the clerk was not going to let the man leave without a fight, so he ended up defending the store by chasing the guy down. The man ultimately dropped all the money on his way out and got away empty-handed.

Speaking with 7News, owner Apo Aykut says the restaurant is popular with locals because it opens late. But after this incident, he worries about whether he should keep opening until late at night.

“There’s a lot of demand for us after 11 p.m. because there are not that many stores open, and people love our food. We are doing fried chicken, but I don’t know if in the future, we are going to keep opening until 1 a.m.,” he said.

Aykut said he’s thankful that despite a minor scrape, his worker is doing OK.

The owner also hopes that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department catches the man who attempted to steal his store’s cash register.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

