FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Chick-fil-A and Feeding South Florida came together to help families in need with a giveaway of 500 free chicken sandwiches and turkeys in Fort Lauderdale.

The event took place at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School on Saturday.

“Food insecurity has been a big part of what Chick-fil-A really invests our time and our efforts. So really feeding our community, being here, and serving them directly is really key for our long term vision,” said Rolando Justiniano, owner and operator of a Chic-fil-A in Fort Lauderdale.

“The kids who are in the car are the smiles that are really worth seeing,” said Feeding South Florida President and CEO Paco Velez.

A second giveaway will be held on Nov. 23rd to hand out another 500 turkeys.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.