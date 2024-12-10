COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - An organization is helping a local horse rein in the holiday spirit.

Faith, a 44-year-old rescue horse in Coconut Creek, has overcome a difficult past of abuse, abandonment, and even cancer.

“When Faith arrived, we discovered melanomas growing on her back. We had those removed. She’s experienced complications during the healing process with infection,” said Lucky Horse Sanctuary Dr. Blair Barone.

Despite the horse’s age, stem cell treatments and surgeries proved successful and she is now cancer-free. Faith currently lives at the Lucky Horse Sanctuary in Coconut Creek, providing therapy and companionship to visitors.

In a video provided to 7News by the pet retailer Chewy, Faith receives a big surprise as they celebrate her accomplishments.

“When I found out that Chewy Claus was throwing a party for Faith and making a donation, I was just totally blown away,” said Barone.

Faith, seen on video wearing a special outfit, received a warm welcome from sanctuary workers, volunteers, and visitors.

Her party came with treats to celebrate her 44th birthday and her life-long dedication to serving as an inspiration to all those around her.

“She’s definitely one of the best horses here. For her to be able to enjoy this, cause she has given back to so many other people, and for us to be able to give back to her, it’s just an amazing experience,” said Lucky Horse Sanctuary Board of Directors member Jerome Dingle.

Each holiday season, Chewy helps thousands of pets across the country.

