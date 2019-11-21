Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club to give out 3K turkeys in Broward

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cheetah Gentlemen’s Club in Broward County is joining a growing list of places giving out free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

The strip club will be handing out 1,000 turkeys at each of their locations in Pompano Beach, Hallandale Beach and West Palm Beach at 11 a.m., Monday.

The locations are listed below:

Hallandale Beach: 100 Ansin Blvd.

Pompano Beach: 497 NW 31st Ave.

West Palm Beach: 3342 Shawnee Ave.

Cheetah is partnering with volunteers of Rodriguez Charities to provide the 3,000 turkeys.

“In efforts to extend this offer to as many people as possible, they are limiting one turkey per household on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last,” the club wrote on Instagram.

