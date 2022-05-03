FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The feds are getting involved with a coach crime, as a man who worked closely with young cheerleaders is being accused of crossing the line.

Thirty-eight-year-old Raul Albites was charged Tuesday with enticing a minor who is said to be a former student.

Federal agents said the gym in Davie is closed at this time.

Albites met his alleged victim when she was just 11 years old.

The feds wrote in their indictment, “Initially, defendant and the minor victim had a ‘father-daughter’ relationship, but the relationship subsequently progressed into inappropriate texting and facetiming on an almost daily basis.”

Investigators believe these interactions went on for years.

Agents said at one point Albites texted, “I want to be your bf… I see you as my girl… I [expletive] tell you how I feel regardless of consequences… I have everything to lose to be with you…”

According to the indictment, the victim’s mother then saw Albites kissing the girl near a dumpster behind the gym. She would’ve been 16 at the time.

The mother said he denied any wrongdoing at the time but would later text her, “…saying that he had ‘lost his perspective’ and should’ve known better… [had] messed up and crossed the line.”

Albites remains in Broward County Jail, at this time.

If he is convicted he could face at least 10 years or up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.