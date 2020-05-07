Chase involving BSO ends in Davie after pit maneuver

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took a driver into custody after a chase ended in a pit maneuver.

The chase came to a sudden conclusion in the area of Davie Boulevard and 27th Avenue, shortly after noon, Thursday.

BSO units were chasing a white vehicle down Interstate 95 from Broward Boulevard for about 12 minutes when, at one point, deputies said, they saw the driver tossing a weapon out of the window.

As they exited to the area of Davie Boulevard, pursuing deputies performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle and the driver stopped.

No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained some damage from the collision.

