PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines high school was placed on a precautionary lockdown after a suspicious phone call was reported.

Pembroke Pines Police arrived at the school, located at 12800 Taft St, Wednesday afternoon.

ATTENTION PARENTS: Our officers are on scene at Flanagan High School investigating a suspicious phone call. The school has been placed on a precautionary lockdown while we search the campus. There are no reports of any active threats at the school. pic.twitter.com/zcJYGskdRy — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 17, 2024

According to police, officers are currently searching the school’s campus. There are no reports of any active threats at the school.

