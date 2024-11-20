WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The charges for an accused teen shooter have been upgraded.

Sixteen-year-old Herbe Belony is now being charged as an adult with manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Belony shot another teen while they were playing with handguns at the victm’s home in Wilton Manors in September.

Sixteen-year-old Christopher Granados was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox