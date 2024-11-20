WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The charges for an accused teen shooter have been upgraded.

Sixteen-year-old Herbe Belony is now being charged as an adult with manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

According to police, Belony shot another teen while they were playing with handguns at the victm’s home in Wilton Manors in September.

Sixteen-year-old Christopher Granados was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

