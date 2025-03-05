DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida principal has been cleared of charges after a formal investigation into his alleged impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Karlton Odell Johnson, 58, who serves as the principal of Cypress Run Education Center in Pompano Beach, was arrested on Jan. 7 following a traffic stop on the Florida Turnpike near Davie.

The Florida Highway Patrol had initiated the stop due to an altered license plate.

During the interaction, Johnson allegedly displayed an honorary deputy badge and claimed to be a reserve deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

He also reportedly told the trooper that he was Shaquille O’Neal’s cousin, though the validity of this claim remains unclear.

Johnson, who had been recognized for his contributions to education, including a 2016 Principal of the Year award, was initially arrested for falsely impersonating a law enforcement officer. However, after a review of the evidence, the Broward State Attorney’s Office decided to decline prosecution, finding insufficient evidence to prove the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, while Johnson’s statements during the stop may have been misleading, they did not meet the statutory requirements for falsely impersonating a law enforcement officer, as no overt actions were taken to act in that capacity, such as detaining or instructing the officer.

