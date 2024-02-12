SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors have dropped the child neglect charges against Southwest Ranches volunteer firefighter Vidal Lazo.

Lazo was arrested on New Year’s Day after crashing his car with his daughter in the back seat in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 134th.

His daughter suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and Lazo tested positive for multiple drugs after the crash.

On Monday, prosecutors determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that Lazo was guilty of neglect.

