(WSVN) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a school security monitor that was accused of a sexual crime.

Justice Joseph, 27, a security guard at West Broward High, was accused of sexual battery on a minor in March.

He was accused of a felony involving a 17-year-old who did not attend the school.

But prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence to pursue a criminal case and dropped the charges.

