TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant accused of using excessive force has had his charges dropped.

BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra no longer faces criminal charges in the 2019 arrest of Delucca Rolle in Tamarac.

Cellphone video showed the officer pepper-spraying the teen in the face and knocking him into the ground.

LaCerra faced several charges for the incident.

He had been previously cleared under Florida’s “stand your ground” law.

