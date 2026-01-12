FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a string of shootings has rocked the Fort Lauderdale entertainment districts, city officials have decided to consider putting new rules in place.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the city has been looking into changes to its entertainment districts for about a year, with the recent violence putting the issue at the forefront.

“Unfortunately, it’s gotten out of hand; it’s been out of hand for a little more than just what happened over the holidays,” said Trantalis. “This has now brought the issue to a point where we need to make some firm decisions.”

The first shooting, in December at a Himmarshee nightclub, led to five injuries. Days later, on New Year’s Eve, 30 minutes before the New Year, 17-year-old Joshua Gipson Jr. was shot and killed along A1A outside Beach Place.

On Saturday, another 17-year-old was put behind bars, as police arrested Maurice Trevon Henry.

The mayor said the city is considering rolling back late-night alcohol sales, possibly ending 4 a.m. last calls and changing them to 3 a.m.

Open containers, which allow people to walk from bar to bar with a drink in their hand, may also be banned.

The potential changes were talked about at a city council meeting last week.

“I think it creates an environment of indulgence,” said a Fort Lauderdale City Commission board member.

“I think that we should immediately prohibit off-premises and outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages in this district, and we have to make sure that we step up enforcement, it’s as simple as that,” said Commissioner Stephen Glassman, from District 2.

Mayor Trantalis stated that the goal is to make the areas safer, without hurting business by allowing establishments to stay open, as long as no alcohol is served early. He also pointed to a broader concern of gun violence overall.

“I don’t think the entertainment district had anything to do with the violent incidents. Today we’re seeing a lot of gun violence, we’re seeing people,” said Trantalis. “In this case, we saw a 17-year-old allegedly perpetrate an act against another 17-year-old. First of all, what are they doing with guns? And why are they out at bars at the age of 17?”

The mayor stated that a curfew could be on the table, and that anyone under 18 would be required to be with an adult in the entertainment district after a certain time.

However, no official legislation has been submitted yet, but discussion could resume at next Tuesday’s meeting.

