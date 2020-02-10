Chain-reaction crash in Pompano Beach sends car into storefront; 3 hurt

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car came crashing into a storefront in Pompano Beach after a van driver fell asleep at the wheel and triggered a chain-reaction crash.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the corner of Sample Road and North Federal Highway, just after 2:40 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the van driver was heading east on Sample Road when he dozed off, causing a crash that included six other vehicles. One of these vehicles, a white SUV, went through a glass window of a vacant, unoccupied business.

The owner of a nearby business said that when he heard the crash, he thought it was thunder.

Cellphone video captured deputies and the nearby business owner rendering aid to the woman who was driving the SUV.

Paramedics have transported three people to Broward Health North with minor injuries.

The driver who fell asleep was checked out at the scene by crews but was not hurt.

The two businesses located on either side of the vacant space were not affected by the crash.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

