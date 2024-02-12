PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An aircraft emergency led to some tense moments at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the emergency landing, shortly after 10 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said a single-engine Cessna experienced a landing gear issue upon arrival at the airport, causing the pilot to land the small plane on its belly.

The two people on board were not injured.

There was no fire as a result of this incident and no damage reported other than some minor scratches on the aircraft.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration remained on site to investigate and clear the disabled aircraft for removal from Runway 19L, which was temporarily closed until the plane was towed.

