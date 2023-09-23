A life preserver ring was installed in honor of a South Florida teen who lost his life trying to save a driver who crashed into a lake.

Now his selfless act lives on, with hope his story will save more lives.

A ceremony in Sunrise unveiled new installations of Aden Perry Hero Life Rings, Friday morning.

A demonstration was held at Markham Park to show off how the rings are used to help save lives.

“What we have to day is the kickoff of Broward County’s partnership with the foundation to put life rings into our county park system,” said Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero.

These newly installed rescue rings are part of an initiative to help save more people.

“There’s more than 100 water safety rescue rings that have been donated and installed in the cities across Broward County,” said Cepero as she addressed attendees.

In April of last year, 17-year-old Perry lost his life when he selflessly tried to save a driver whose car went into a lake.

Sadly, neither one would make it out alive.

“Aden was an amazing young man,” said Sarah Perry, the teen’s mother. “He was my hero every day.”

Sarah established the Hero Life Ring Initiative. Its mission is to save lives by installing life rings by bodies of water to prevent another good Samaritan from entering and potentially suffering the same fate as Aden.

“It’s truly an honor, Sarah, to have Broward County as a partner in this initiative, and to recognize Aden for his heroic act and just the way he lived his life,” said Cepero.

“Well, we have well over 200 [rings] in the ground so far. I’m happy to say we have over half the cities in Broward County involved already,” said Sarah. “We’re also working with Miami-Dade County. We also have them in Cocoa Beach, Sebastian and Satellite beaches, and my hope is to have them everywhere.”

Aden’s mother hoping that with these life rings installed, anyone will be able to save a life in the waters.

“The great thing about these hero life rings is that anybody, absolutely anybody can use them,” she said. “From the youngest child to the oldest grandma, grandpa, anybody can use them and be a hero and save a life.”

Sarah also started the Aden Perry Good Samaritan and Scholarship Fund. To date, it has provided more than 100 scholarships to students in the last school year.

