FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Mother’s Day 2023 approaches, a mother in Central Broward continues to wait for justice after her daughter was shot in a drive-by shooting nearly a year ago.

Dru’Niyyia Griffin, 20, was critically injured on May 8, 2022, when another vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots at her parked car outside the house of someone they were visiting in unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale.

Griffin suffered several gunshot wounds and was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. She remains hospitalized as she has been paralyzed from the neck down as a result of the shooting and requires long-term care, including being fed from a feeding tube. A man who was also in the car was treated and released.

Griffin’s mother hopes that this Mother’s Day will be the last one she spends without knowing who shot her child.

Despite ongoing investigations by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit, no arrests have been made in the case.

Detectives are still urging anyone with information to come forward and call Det. Lacey Fitzpatrick at (954) 321-4328. Information can also be provided anonymously through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or by dialing **TIPS (8477).

The shooter’s vehicle is believed to be a dark SUV. Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

