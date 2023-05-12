NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — As Mother’s Day 2023 approaches, a mother in Central Broward continues to wait for justice a year after, authorities said, her daughter was shot in a drive-by shooting.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Dru’Niyyia Griffin was sitting in a car with a friend outside a house in Northwest 14th Court in unincorporated Central Broward, near Fort Lauderdale, when another vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots at her parked car, critically injuring her.

The date of the incident was May 8, 2022. One year later, the victim’s loved ones are still waiting for an arrest in the shooting that paralyzed Griffin from the neck down.

“You all did this to me on Mother’s Day,” said the victim’s mother at the time of the incident as she broke down in tears.

Griffin suffered several gunshot wounds and was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. A man who was also in the car was treated and released.

Griffin remains hospitalized and requires long-term care, including being fed through a feeding tube.

Nevertheless, loved ones said she has made considerable progress in a year, and she might even go home soon.

“It’s been a whole year, and we need justice,” said a family member.

Griffin’s family members no longer feel safe showing their faces on TV. They’re convinced that whoever is behind the shooting is now messing with them.

“Because different people – we get calls, texts from random numbers, no face, nothing, just people calling, making suspicious calls,” said a family member.

But they’re brave enough to tell Griffin’s story in the hopes someone knows something and shares it with BSO detectives.

“I don’t know how you can live and not – knowing you hurt someone,” said a family member.

Surveillance video might be the best clue. It shows the subject’s car creeping along and someone opening fire from inside the vehicle.

“I want these people to be caught. We need justice ASAP,” said a family member.

Griffin had her whole life ahead of her. Although she survived, it will now look much different.

“Wheelchair, a special bed for her to actually sleep in,” said a family member. “She wanted to live a normal life.”

Griffin’s mother hopes that this Mother’s Day will be the last one she spends without knowing who shot her child.

“It’s taken a toll on my mom, it really has taken a toll on her,” said a family member. “It’s hard to look at my mom hurting every day.”

Despite ongoing investigations by detectives with the BSO Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit, no arrests have been made in the case.

Detectives are still urging anyone with information to come forward and call BSO detective Lacey Fitzpatrick at (954) 321-4328. Information can also be provided anonymously through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or by dialing **TIPS (8477).

The shooter’s vehicle is believed to be a dark SUV. Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

