FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The oldest Catholic church in Broward County held a special celebration to mark its centennial.

Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Fort Lauderdale officiated its 100th anniversary Mass, Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis was in attendance to present an offcial proclamation on behalf of the city.

For the clergy at the house of worship, the moment is an honor.

“It’s 100 years. Its a joyful event,” said Father Michael Grady. “We’re so pleased to have the mayor and all these people here, three sisters who taught in the school years and years ago. It’s just a wonderful homecoming.”

There were other community leaders on hand, as well as an honor guard to help celebrate the milestone.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.