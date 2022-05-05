HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows the moments after a tragedy on the tracks. Bystanders raced to rescue the driver in the wrecked Jeep, but the man inside would not survive.

It was pure panic and chaos after a train hit a Jeep.

Cell phone video from Tuesday was sent to 7News that shows the response by good Samaritans moments after the impact.

People ran to try to help the driver, as his Jeep landed on its side.

Brightline officials said the driver of the Jeep went around the gates, crossing onto the tracks when the train slammed into it.

Hollywood detectives identified the driver of the Jeep as 52-year-old Maher Soua.

He did not survive.

This is the second incident this week involving a Brightline train and a car.

Brightline officials want to continue spreading the message: stay off the tracks.

“There’s a number of things that we’re working on, there’s certainly a number of things that we would employ the public to do,” said Ben Porritt, Senior Vice President of Brightline. “First is have the safety warnings that are out there. If you go around the crossing gates, if you trespass along the corridor, you’re putting yourself in danger.”

Meanwhile, transportation officials, at all levels, are working on and investing in a number of safety improvements around railroad tracks from Miami-Dade to Brevard County, and they want you to do your part too.

“We do think that a lot of those safety enhancements are going to improve the safety along the corridor to put in place mechanisms that channel people away from the railroads and certainly help them avoid the railroads where they shouldn’t be there anyway,” said Porritt.

Brightline Officials said it takes one of the trains 45 seconds to pass through the crossings.

