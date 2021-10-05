FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video has been released that gives a closer look at the high school fight in Fort Lauderdale that injured two officers and led to the arrest of several students.

The fight broke out at Dillard High School right around dismissal time on Monday.

Cell phone video from a student showed the scuffle starting inside the school and then spilling out into the street where one of the officers got injured.

Another cell phone video taken from the second floor showed students violently throwing punches at each other.

7SkyForce flew above the scene shortly after the fight as five students were taken into custody.

7News cameras rolled as one of the officers was rushed to the hospital, surrounded by some of his colleagues.

One student, 17-year-old Jakira Riley, faces felony charges including battery on a law enforcement officer, while the other four face misdemeanor charges.

Riley went to juvenile court Tuesday afternoon and is currently on home detention.

Her suspension is pending, but the judge ordered her to stay away from the school.

