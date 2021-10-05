FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video has been released that gives a closer look at the high school fight in Fort Lauderdale that injured two officers and led to the arrest of several students.

The fight broke out at Dillard High School right around dismissal time on Monday.

Cell phone video from a student showed the scuffle starting inside the school and then spilling out into the street where one the officers got injured.

Another cell phone video taken from the second floor showed students violently throwing punches at each other.

7 SkyForce flew above the scene shortly after the fight as five students were taken into custody.

One student, 17-year-old Jakira Riley, faces felony charges, while the other four face misdemeanor charges.

7News cameras rolled as one of the officers was rushed to the hospital, surrounded by some of his colleagues.

Riley went to juvenile court Tuesday afternoon and is currently on home detention.

The suspension process has started for the student, but the judge ordered her to stay away from the school even after her suspension is lifted.

