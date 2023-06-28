WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of children from a Broward County Boys & Girls Club spent a day of play with Super Bowl NFL legend Tom Brady, Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr. and Grammy Award winner DJ Khaled.

On Tuesday, the global digital sports platform Fanatics hosted a Merch Madness giveaway event for the children at the Carver Ranches Boys & Girls Club where the celebrity volunteers interacted with the children and handed out bags of college gear to the youths of the club.

One girl said she wanted to be just like Brady when she grows up as he is a role model and inspiration to her. Other youngsters showed off their college clothing that was given to them, as a reminder that university is always an option for them.

Matt Organ, the co-CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, said there are people in the world to support the youths of the community.

“We give them hope. [I think] that’s the greatest thing we can give our young people is hope,” said Organ. “So when I see celebrities or VIPs come through these doors, or just anybody for that matter who cares about them to give them hope, it’s just powerful.”

Beckham Jr. threw the football around with the younglings and interacted with them. He said his reason for volunteering is because he remembered when he met a star NFL quarterback in his younger days.

“I met quarterback Mike Vick when I was living in Atlanta,” said the Ravens wide receiver. “I was playing at halftime for the three minutes you get to play and he came up to me after. We took a picture and he showed me love. I never forgot that moment.”

DJ Khaled said the event wasn’t about the celebrity spectacle, but rather, the children.

“The kids are the future and they are now,” said the musician. “We have to remind them how great they are and let them know we are here for them to help them and uplift them, but at the same time, bring joy.”

The event was part of Fanatics’ annual Global Volunteer Day where the company paused operations and allowed employees to volunteer and give back to their local communities.

Fanatics’ Global Volunteer Day saw more than 4,000 employees across 10 countries volunteer in their local communities.

