PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Celebrity Edge returned to Port Everglades after it became the first cruise ship to sail from a U.S. port with paying passengers in more than 15 months.

The end of what could be described as the ship’s maiden voyage following the pandemic happened Saturday.

“It was wonderful,” said passenger Jeri Fitzhugh. “Everything was super clean. We had no concerns at all.”

The ship left Fort Lauderdale last week and made stops in Mexico and the Bahamas. It returned home a week later.

“We really enjoyed it, had a great time,” said passenger Gary Scott.

Aboard the ship was an almost 100% vaccinated crew, as well as its passengers.

The cruise adhered to the following safety and health protocols:

At least 95% of the guests and crew vaccinated

Reduced capacity

Contactless transactions aboard

Testing and on-board protocols for those unvaccinated

“We felt very comfortable the whole time,” said Scott.

“I hope everybody feels safe and comfortable and gets back on the seas again,” said Fitzhugh.

Port Everglades Director of Operations Jonathan Daniels said this first successful sailing will be an example for future sailings this year, and he believes the docks at Port Everglades will be full again by September.

