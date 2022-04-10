OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to pay tribute to an animal shelter volunteer who touched many lives, nearly two months after her own was cut short following a dog attack.

7News cameras captured mourners at a celebration of life ceremony for Pam Robb held at the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood, Saturday night.

Participants shared fond memories and shed tears for Robb, nearly two months after, authorities said, she was mauled by a dog while volunteering at an animal rescue facility.

“Pam was a person that you just wanted to be with,” said a woman.

Robb’s longtime partner, Angie Anobile, welcomed a couple of hundred people to the homegoing ceremony.

“My spouse, my life partner of 25 years,” said Anobile.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida, located in the area of Northeast Fourth Avenue and East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park, Feb. 17.

First responders arrived to find the 71-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics transported Robb to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died shortly after.

Officials with Broward County Animal Control later removed the dog that mauled Robb. The canine was has since been euthanized.

According to 100+ Abandoned Dogs’ Facebook page, the dog was named Gladys and was rescued in January.

Some people met Robb as a teacher or coach from her decades-long career as a public school teacher.

“Just imagine the relationship she had with every one of her students for decades, how she touched these students and children,” said a speaker at the ceremony as he fought back tears.

Others knew her as Aunt Bo.

“I think of her goofy nature, her playful spirit, and I hear genuine laugh, because laughing with Bo makes you high,” said a loved one.

“That joyful memory brings you to those qualities of kind, caring and calm, and reminded you that you wanted to be like Pam,” said another loved one.

Loved ones said Robb was living out her purpose when she took care of South Florida’s neglected animals, up until her very last day.

“Pam was passionate about what she did, but she also had a political stance that rescue groups, wildlife places need better regulations,” said Anobile.

Anobile has picked up where Robb left off, fighting to make sure her partner of over two decades did not die in vain.

“I want to see a Pam Law. I think it’s important, and I want it to happen,” she said.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with Robb’s funeral and other expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

