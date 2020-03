CDC clears Regal Princess to come into Port Everglades after 2 staff test negative for coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has lifted a no sail order for the Regal Princess cruise ship after it was held off Florida’s coast for hours awaiting test results on whether two crew members have contracted the new coronavirus, Broward County officials said.

The Regal Princess was supposed to dock in Port Everglades on Sunday morning but was instead sailing up and down the coast. The crew members in question had transferred more than two weeks ago from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California where nearly two dozen on board have tested positive for the virus, including 19 crew members, according to Princess Cruises.

An announcement was made to passengers aboard the Regal Princess at 5:30 a.m. that the two crew members were being tested as a precaution.

Christine is aboard #RegalPrincess and says they were woken up around 5am by the captain telling them they would not be docking at @PortEverglades as scheduled @wsvn pic.twitter.com/KIHcYqlT0E — Alex Browning (@Alex7News) March 8, 2020

The cruise line said in a statement that the crew members of the Regal Princess did not exhibit respiratory symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and are well beyond the advised 14-day incubation period for the illness.

Based on that, “these crew members should not pose any risks to the health and welfare of anyone aboard Regal Princess,” the statement said.

The Coast Guard said it delivered testing kits to the Regal Princess on Sunday morning and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a “no-sail order” for the ship.

Update: Tests came back negative for coronavirus on the 2 crew members. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 8, 2020

Sunday evening, Broward officials said the tests came back negative for the two crew members, and the CDC has cleared the Regal Princess to dock at Port Everglades.

The ship is currently 11 miles offshore near Dania Beach, but arrangements are currently being made to bring in the ship to shore.

The stalled ship comes a day after the governor’s office confirmed that two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the state, the first deaths on the East Coast attributed to the outbreak in the U.S.

Helen Aguirre Ferre, a spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, confirmed the deaths on Twitter, writing the individuals were in their 70s and had traveled overseas.

DeSantis met with Vice President Mike Pence, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and heads of the cruise line industry on Saturday to devise better ways for cruise lines to deal with the outbreak. Cruise line heads agreed to enhanced entry and exit screenings, to establish shipboard testing for the virus, along with new quarantine standards established by the CDC.

They also asked the industry to devise and fund a new plan on how to transport any cruise passengers who contract the disease. Some of the new protocol was expected to start taking effect early this week.

The cruise lines “need to take action to make sure they are keeping their passengers safe and do not end up putting undo burden on federal resources,” DeSantis said.

It is unclear how many people are on board the Regal Princess, but the cruise line’s website said it has a capacity of 3,560 guests.

The vessel’s next cruise scheduled to leave Port Everglades for a seven-day Caribbean trip was also cancelled. The cruise line said guests would receive a full refund and offered $300 reimbursement for one night’s hotel costs.

The Grand Princess remains at sea off the coast of California but it’s set to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.