FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Patrol stopped a boat at sea that had over 170 pounds of cocaine on board, officials said.

The boat was pulled over during a patrol in the waters off Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

CBP officials said air and marine crews work alongside federal partners to keep the seas safe.

Officials said the drugs are worth over $3 million.

