CB Smith Park closes after being selected as possible COVID-19 emergency operations site

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular Broward County park has closed in preparation of the possibility that it will be used as a site for emergency operations as COVID-19 cases grow.

On Wednesday, Broward County Parks released a statement saying CB Smith Park is under consideration for the possible site for future logistic or operational needs.

The park is located across the street from Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines.

Officials said the park was a good candidate due to its size of nearly 300 acres.

As of 11 a.m., there have been 80 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

