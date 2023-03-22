FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released security footage of a break-in that happened over a month ago at El Tamarindo Cafe along West State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said the man on the video used a brick to smash through the window and once inside he used the brick to crack open the register. He then grabbed the cash and took off with the money. The amount taken was not disclosed.

Police are now releasing the video hoping to drum up leads. Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call 954-828-5434.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Can you help #FLPD get this business burglar a new pair of slides? After all that smashing and slamming the suspect made it out with some cash and a broken shoe.



If you believe you recognize this suspect contact Detective Reid at📞954-828-5434.@FTLCityNews pic.twitter.com/gIEkB2eRV8 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) March 21, 2023

