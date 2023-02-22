FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Catholics in South Florida and around the world observed Ash Wednesday, marking the start of Lent.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of a time of penance and preparation for Christians.

Wednesday afternoon, Archbishop Thomas Wenski led services at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fort Lauderdale.

Extending across 40 days, the Lenten season is a period of prayer, reflection and fasting to commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ and his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Many congregants receive ashes on their forehead in the shape of a cross as a sign of mortality and repentance.

Pope Francis also received ashes during a service in Rome.

In a message to the faithful, the pontiff said Lent is a time to care for those who are poor and suffering.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.