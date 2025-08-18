FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cat underwent an emergency medical treatment at a veterinary clinic Monday after it was cruelly shot with a blowgun dart last week.

Every hour counts when trying to save a life—a feeling veterinarians at Good Karma’s Veterinary Office located in the 3600 block of West Commercial Bouvard know all too well as they worked to determine the best procedure to remove the 5-inch dart that was lodged in the cat’s backside.

The well-known community cat was shot in Hallandale last Tuesday, where a Good Karma volunteer has cared for him for 7 years.

His injuries were discovered when the volunteer went to feed him and saw him cowering down in a bush and trembling in pain.

All efforts to lure him out of his hiding place that night were unsuccessful but he was trapped several days later and brought to the clinic for treatment.

Now this feline is getting a second lease on life after a successful surgery.

The kitten was sedated and his wounds were cleaned before vets took him in for x-rays.

He also received a full medical evaluation, vaccinations, neuter surgery and was microchipped.

Doctors are trying to rise the fur-legged animal’s temperature and wait for him to wake up from the anesthesia.

Medical professionals said they eventually they hope to put him up for adoption. They’re also hoping that by sharing this story of rescue and survival they will encourage people to think twice before abusing such a helpless animal.

“It’s really hard for me to understand what goes through a person’s mind when they are doing something like this to an animal. It’s very upsetting to us and honestly it effects how we think of our human brothers and sisters,” said veterinarian Dr. Pete Otovic.

As of right now, the vet tells 7News they don’t know who did this to the cat but they’re hoping someone will come forward.

If you would like to donate to cover the costs of the cat ongoing recovery, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.