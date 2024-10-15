FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A black cat was found stuck in a car’s engine in Fort Lauderdale.

A 911 call near the area of 1310 Northwest Fifth Street reported sounds of what appeared to be meowing.

Fire rescue crews from “Ladder 2” responded to the call, finding the cat inside the engine of a parked car Monday morning.

Firefighters gave the cat a warm bath and named it Salem, in celebration of the Halloween season.

Salem is now safe and ready for a new home.

If you are interested in adopting the cat, contact Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

