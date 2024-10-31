DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida cat owners are speaking out after their cat was the target of a BB gunshot wound.

They said they knew something was wrong with their feline when they found it limping outside of their home in Davie.

It happened inside the Everglades Lakes Mobile Home Park near Southwest 52nd Avenue and 34th Street.

Luis Venegas found Blacky, his 13-year-old all-black cat, crying for help outside his home.

“Basically he made it back home, I don’t know how limping or whatever. And then I found him near my yard pretty much,” said Venegas.

Venegas said Blacky was struck in the right front paw by a BB gun, sometime between Tuesday, when the cat went missing, and when he came home on Wednesday.

“We knew that he was kind of limping so we decided to see what it was and we just found out somebody shot him with a BB gun,” said Venegas.

Venegas and Heather Wilson rushed Blackie to a veterinarian. They said the doctor recommended surgery on the cat’s paw.

“The vet said either he has to get his leg completely amputated or they have to put a rod in his arm and that’s not 100%. It’s not 100%,” said Wilson.

The couple shared X-rays with 7News showing that the bullet from the BB gun shattered the cat’s top arm and lodged into the chest cavity.

Venegas and Wilson met with police officers on Thursday as they hope to find out how this incident happened to their beloved cat.

“We want justice. We’re going to go around our neighborhood and make sure nobody is shooting at cats or dogs or any type of animals,” said Venegas.

Davie Police are now looking for the people responsible for shooting the cat.

Thursday evening, the cat was awaiting surgery at a veterinary hospital.

