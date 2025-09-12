MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Cat in the Hat stopped by Memorial Hospital Miramar’s neonatal intensive care unit to celebrate their annual read-a-thon.

Nurses on Friday turned the hospital into their own version of Whoville for their annual Read-a-thon event.

Parents found their premature babies dressed up as the Lorax and other Dr. Seuss characters. Doors were also transformed into covers of Dr. Seuss’ famous children’s books.

“It’s adorable, all the green eggs and ham, Dr. Seuss books, and it’s just making a little bit of a sad situation a happy one, and it’s just a little boost of energy,” said a woman at the event.

The ward’s annual Read-a-thon celebrates National Literacy Month and NICU Awareness Month.

