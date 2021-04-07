Cat hospitalized after being poisoned in North Lauderdale

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A sick feline is fighting for its life in Plantation as vets fear the cat may have been targeted in an attack.

Veterinarians at Plantation Midtown Animal Hospital believe that they’re dealing with a case of poisoning, as she has ingested a chemical found in antifreeze.

Her name is Sprout, and she may not survive the day.

“She has muscle tremors, she’s very lethargic, she’s not able to sit up or eat,” said veterinarian Marissa Sloan.

Although her kidneys are failing, Sprout is comfortable and hooked up to an IV.

The photo taken of her before she was brought to the animal hospital is difficult to see.

Sprout was found in a construction area behind a North Lauderdale home on her belly, and then rushed to an emergency vet clinic by a Good Karma Pet Rescue volunteer.

“I don’t know if she’s having seizures right now, the twitching she has going on,” said the volunteer.

She clearly ingested something toxic, and the emergency hospital report said the chemical found in antifreeze could be a possibility, which leads rescue workers to wonder if this was intentional.

“Coming from the animal lover side of the world, we can’t wrap our head around any of that right now,” Sloan said.

Volunteers also found her four three-week-old kittens, and the hope is Sprout will survive.

If you are interested in donating to Sprout’s care, click here.

Her kittens will eventually be put up for adoption, and if Sprout survives, she will be as well.

If you know of any case of animal cruelty in Sprout’s case or others, call police.

