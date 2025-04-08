WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A case of whooping cough has been reported at a Broward County school, officials said.

In a notice sent to families on Monday, school officials at Country Isles Elementary School in Weston said the student who tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, has not been on campus since before Spring Break, and no additional cases have been reported.

According to Broward County Public Schools, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County will be on-site at the school on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m., offering free and voluntary pertussis vaccinations to interested families with parental consent.

Officials say the school is working closely with county health officials to ensure the continued safety and well-being of students and staff.

