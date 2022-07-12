HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A decision has been delayed in the case against a teen accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

A judge granted an extension to the state attorney’s office giving them more time to decide if 14-year-old Terry Smith will be charged as an adult.

“We’ll look into his psychological background and past, and we’ll come up with a solution that maybe is not gonna make everybody happy, but it’s fair, protects the public, but also gives him a chance to grow up as a child and maybe become a good human being,” said defense attorney Jim Lewis.

Police said Smith attacked and sexually battered a woman in Hollywood back in June.

