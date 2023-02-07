FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Today marks the end for the Broward County School Board’s superintendent.

Dr. Vickie Cartwright attended her final school board meeting, Tuesday morning.

After a tumultuous and short tenure as superintendent, Cartwright and the board agreed to a deal in which she would resign.

The move comes after months of uncertainty and an attempt from school board members appointed by Gov. DeSantis to get her fired.

A search for a new superintendent is now underway.

