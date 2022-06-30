PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Cars were left smashed at a South Florida neighborhood, but police said the suspects involved left behind clues that were caught on camera.

The incident happened between 4:30 and 6 a.m. at a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, Thursday.

Residents believe that upwards of 15 cars were smashed.

A significant clue was captured on a victim’s surveillance camera.

Footage revealed a group of three individuals as they approached a black SUV and began to smash the front window of the passenger side.

The suspects hopped into the SUV to see what they could take from the vehicle and left, moving on to the next vehicle.

“It’s a gated community, things like this shouldn’t be happening,” said a resident.

“This is something that happens pretty often, but not to the grave extent of more than 25 cars in one night,” said a resident.

Several people were affected.

Police are investigating this case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

