HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Carnaval Miami is marking 50 years of celebrating the magic city and they are inviting the public to bring their fun and flare to the free, family-friendly event.

In honor of the featured events to come, On Thursday Carnaval Miami unveiled it’s official painting called “Our Heart Beat”. It was painted by contemporary artist Mojo. It depicts a Hispanic child, also showing the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana dedication to children within the community.

Kiwanis Club of Little Havana celebrated 50 years of serving the community and with excitement they kicked off their Carnaval Miami events.

Some of the favorite events returning to South Florida for the months of February through April is the Calle Ocho Music Festival and Carnaval on the Mile. Both are fun, family-friendly events filled with music, delicious food selections, special performances from musical artists like Grammy-nominated Jay Wheeler.

The President of Kiwanis Club Pablo Lau invites everyone to come and enjoy themselves.

"To me it's something that I hold with a lot of pride, a lot of orgullo, like we would say in Spanish it just shows our tenure in the community, our lasting in the community, and our unwavering focus on helping the youth of our community,"

