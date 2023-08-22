HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A cargo spill from a City contractor’s truck has prompted lane closures and traffic disruptions at the intersection of Sheridan Street and Interstate 95.

The spill occurred in the north lane of Sheridan Street.

A truck belonging to a City contractor has spilled cargo in the north lane of Sheridan Street at I-95. Two westbound lanes are closed now to allow for crews to clean up the spill. Motorists should seek an alternate route for the next several hours to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/4OeB4uaE5M — City of Hollywood,FL (@cohgov) August 22, 2023

As a result, two westbound lanes have been closed to facilitate cleanup operations by crews on site.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes to avoid delays over the next several hours.

