FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Boeing 747 operated by Atlas Air clipped an abandoned hangar at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. near the Signature Flight Support hangar, located at 4050 SW 11th Street.

The very tip of the plane’s wing made contact with the structure.

There were no injuries or other hazards reported.

