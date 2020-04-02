CareerSource Broward hosts virtual job fair to help unemployed residents during pandemic

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County organization is using the internet to help residents who have lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The people who run CareerSource Broward are aware that the world has changed in just a few weeks, so they are giving job applicants an opportunity to visit companies that are hiring, virtually.

“You’d be amazed that there are employers out there that are hiring,” said Tony Ash, vice president of CareerSource Broward. “Companies such as Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon.”

More than 30 companies will have virtual booths where hopefuls can apply. Because of all the layoffs and furloughs that are taking place due to COVID-19, there’s a lot of interest.

“For our job fair, we have right now more than 1,200 pre-registration,” said Ash.

Applicants can go to CareerSourceBroward.com click on “Register Now” and fill in the form. They will receive a confirmation by email.

On Friday, when the virtual job fair opens at 9 a.m., applicants can log in with their username and password. Once inside, they can shop the virtual company booths like the ones for Coca-Cola and Hilton. Available jobs will pop up, and then applicants can click on those positions and apply for them.

Ash said the website is also available to access using smartphones.

“We’re in troubling times right now. We’re just wishing everyone well,” said Ash. “We want folks to stay safe. That’s why we’re doing this in a virtual setting.”

The doors at CareerSource Broward’s offices in Coconut Creek are technically closed, but they are open virtually. The virtual job fair will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, click here.

