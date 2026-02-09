HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital hosted a powerful reunion between cardiac arrest survivors and the emergency medical services, doctors, and bystanders who helped save their lives.

The emotional reunion took place at Memorial Regional Hospital for the inaugural Heartbeats and Heroes Luncheon.

“I know what a wonderful job they did. I’m so grateful,” said Patrick Hendrick, a cardiac arrest survivor.

“So I’m just really blessed,” said James Alexander, a retired police officer and another survivor.

Last year, Alexander said he was in bed watching TV when he had a heart attack.

“My son said he just heard a loud noise on the floor, so I guess he heard me hitting the floor,” said Alexander.

His son found him and started CPR.

“He just went right to it, started CPR, he didn’t hesitate, which probably really saved me,” he said.

Alexander was admitted to the hospital and discovered that he had congenital heart failure. Three months later, he received a heart transplant, as well as a new outlook on life.

“By the grace of God, I just happened to be home, and my son happened to be home also,” said Alexander.

In all of the survivor stories detailed during Monday’s ceremony, a good Samaritan was present and began CPR immediately before first responders arrived.

Doctors said that CPR is critical.

“These first couple of seconds, first couple of minutes are the most critical time, even before they meet me in the emergency department,” said Doctor Joris Hoogendoorn from Memorial Regional Hospital. “Learning how to do CPR can really, truly save a life.”

The survivors are forever grateful to those who saved their lives.

