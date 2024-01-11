MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hazmat situation unfolded in Margate as nine individuals, including four children and five adults, suffered carbon monoxide poisoning inside a residence, according to the Margate Fire Chief.

First responders arrived at a residence along the 4900 block of Southwest Fifth Court and rushed the individuals to the hospital, Thursday morning. Fire officials said crews found a generator in use inside the home and quickly ventilated the home as they began to evacuate the residents.

7News captured video footage of the patients, showcasing the arrival of the affected individuals at the hospital.

The Margate Fire Department said a total of nine patients were transported to various hospitals in the area. According to Margate Fire Chief, the injuries were not deemed serious and all are in stable condition.

Around 8 a.m., Crime Scene Investigation units arrived as they were seen taking photos of evidence inside and outside of the home. Investigations are underway to determine the source of the carbon monoxide.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.