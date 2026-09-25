WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A carbon monoxide alarm led to the evacuation of Cypress Bay High in Weston, authorities said.

The alarm went off in the school’s cafeteria, Friday morning.

Students and staff evacuated to outdoor bleachers as they awaited the arrival of fire crews.

Following an investigation, officials deemed it was safe to return to the building.

Everyone returned safely to class after the area was cleared.

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