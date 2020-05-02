Caravan of vintage Volkswagens surprises Plantation teen on birthday

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation teen with an affinity for cars had a birthday he will always remember.

A caravan of vintage Volkswagens, 13-year-old Braxton Miller’s favorite type of car, led the parade on Saturday, followed by family members and friends.

“Our friend reached out to his friends in the community, and they showed up in full force, and it’s amazing. We’re so amazed,” said Angelina Miller, the teen’s mother.

Participants honked horns while behind the wheel of vehicles decorated with balloons and signs, as the caravan passed by the Millers’ home.

“I had no idea that we were gong to have the turnout that we did,” said Angelina. “We figured we’d have a couple of cars and just something to do for our son’s milestone birthday. It was fantastic.”

Braxton’s family say they were blown away by the support, adding that it brought them some much needed smiles during these times.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.