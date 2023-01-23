DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and finding himself wedged under the back of it.

On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of 2 p.m., the innermost lanes were blocked off.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.