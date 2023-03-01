HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle and a train collided in Hollywood, Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., 911 calls were made after the crash occurred near Pembroke Road and Interstate 95.

Fire rescue crews were on the scene working on getting inside a white SUV, but it is unclear if someone is inside the car.

Roads in the area are closed off as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.