FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a Walgreens in Fort Lauderdale and crashed into a wall, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the pharmacy located along the 3100 block of North Ocean Boulevard, just after 10 a.m., Saturday.

Pictures taken by FLFR crews captured the sedan involved with some damage.

Inside the drugstore. shelves in the makeup aisle were damaged and merchandise fell to the floor.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.